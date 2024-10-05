Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 15,175,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,076,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MATD

Petro Matad Stock Performance

About Petro Matad

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.