Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.78), with a volume of 165303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.70).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 393.08. The firm has a market cap of £683.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,040.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

