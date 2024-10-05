Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Up 16.3% – Here’s Why

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 174,583,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 130,005,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a market cap of £1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

