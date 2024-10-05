Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Up 29.7% – Here’s Why

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) was up 29.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.14 ($0.03). Approximately 9,344,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 1,496,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.87.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

