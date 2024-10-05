Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.03 Million Stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,139 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,242,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genie Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.08. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.