Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $269.97 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $269.97 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,773.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00518009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00105870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.85 or 0.00245826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00029818 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00073604 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.