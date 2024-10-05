Zcash Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.78 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Zcash has a total market cap of $443.47 million and approximately $66.78 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $27.16 or 0.00043967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036139 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012061 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000077 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.