Zcash Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.78 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Zcash has a total market cap of $443.47 million and approximately $66.78 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $27.16 or 0.00043967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036139 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

