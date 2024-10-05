Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of Zalando stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 5,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,066. Zalando has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

