Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lowered to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

About Zurich Insurance Group

Shares of ZURVY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. 69,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

