Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lowered to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
