MELD (MELD) One Day Volume Tops $963,676.14

MELD (MELD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $48.62 million and approximately $963,676.14 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MELD Token Profile

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01251103 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $951,766.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

