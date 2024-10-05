Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.16 billion and $152.06 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.94 or 0.03881839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00041107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,810 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,414,642 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.