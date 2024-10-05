XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.91 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $50,826.02 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

