Frax Price Index Share 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,260.23 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $2,260.23 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,657,834 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

