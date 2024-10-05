Numbers Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $376,894.53 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $29.34 million and $376,894.53 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00251635 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0462484 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $509,527.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

