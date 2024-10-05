Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.11. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,668 shares changing hands.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

