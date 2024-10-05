COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $8.49. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 1,357 shares.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.2787 dividend. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

