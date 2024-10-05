Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and traded as high as $74.20. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 4,391 shares.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58.
Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $3.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $0.83.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
