Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.93 and traded as high as C$16.45. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 182,335 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.73.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

