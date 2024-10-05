H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.13. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
H2O Innovation Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $280.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.01 and a beta of 0.47.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
