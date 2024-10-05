Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and traded as high as $77.60. Formula One Group shares last traded at $76.43, with a volume of 1,046,981 shares.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Formula One Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

