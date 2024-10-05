MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,341,758 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07.

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company’s products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

