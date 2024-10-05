Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.59. Inpex shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 63,368 shares trading hands.

Inpex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.41%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

See Also

