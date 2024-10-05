Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$0.95. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 79,500 shares.

Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 119.76, a current ratio of 128.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$51.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$32,560.00. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

