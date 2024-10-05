Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMXGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$0.95. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 79,500 shares.

Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 119.76, a current ratio of 128.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$51.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$32,560.00. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.