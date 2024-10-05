goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$186.27 and traded as low as C$180.00. goeasy shares last traded at C$183.37, with a volume of 35,163 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$220.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$181.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. On average, analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 20.3375 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

