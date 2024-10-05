Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.60 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 91.45 ($1.22). Marwyn Value Investors shares last traded at GBX 91.45 ($1.22), with a volume of 4,480 shares.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,143.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.36.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.