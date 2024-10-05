Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and traded as high as $60.39. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 83 shares changing hands.
Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
