Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.98 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 94.86 ($1.27). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 92.66 ($1.24), with a volume of 18,266 shares changing hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.09. The company has a market cap of £371.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.86.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

