Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.82). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.83), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Hibernia REIT Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

