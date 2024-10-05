Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.71). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.
Taptica International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taptica International
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.