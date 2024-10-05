MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.39 ($4.75) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.76). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.74), with a volume of 10,684 shares trading hands.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. MIGO Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

Featured Articles

