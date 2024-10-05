Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.70. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 30,501 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$1.75.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market cap of C$69.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The firm had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$758.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.