Chia Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $203.46 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $203.46 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $14.85 or 0.00024048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00251471 BTC.

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 32,073,491 coins and its circulating supply is 13,698,398 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

