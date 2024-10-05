pufETH (PUFETH) Price Reaches $2,419.64 on Major Exchanges

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $2,419.64 or 0.03917587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a market capitalization of $360.16 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 527,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 527,357.04699952. The last known price of pufETH is 2,420.52216879 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,945,799.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

