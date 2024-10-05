Moonbeam Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $144.54 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,859,794 coins and its circulating supply is 904,469,724 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.