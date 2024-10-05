Apu Apustaja Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $125.88 million and $8.86 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, "Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation."



