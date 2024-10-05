Venom (VENOM) Price Hits $0.0830 on Major Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $152.32 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,240,357,629 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,240,226,654.581623 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08349985 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,021,754.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

