Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.65 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $184.68 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,298,428,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,298,428,138.1282713 with 642,918,440.3980305 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.17852154 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $44,815,619.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

