Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $59.66 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,763.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.64 or 0.00517523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00105944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00246864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00073547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.