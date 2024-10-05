UNIUM (UNM) Price Reaches $7.14 on Top Exchanges

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $48.45 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $7.14 or 0.00011537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.19945388 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,042,475.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

