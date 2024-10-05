BitTorrent-New Market Cap Hits $894.92 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $894.92 million and $15.23 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000681 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $20,469,896.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

