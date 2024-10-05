HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.31 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $232,855.49 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.57 or 1.00004268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047139 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $599,099.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

