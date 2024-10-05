Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,926,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after buying an additional 133,471 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

