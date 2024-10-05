Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $40,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after buying an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 198,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UHS opened at $215.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average of $195.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

