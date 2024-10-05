Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

