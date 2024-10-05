CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,545,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,908,000 after purchasing an additional 146,144 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

