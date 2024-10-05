Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arizona State Retirement System’s 4th Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $524,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 25,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 98,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.