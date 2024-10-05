Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 148,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 552,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

