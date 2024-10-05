CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.75 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 276.15 ($3.69). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.71), with a volume of 2,487 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CML

CML Microsystems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CML Microsystems

The company has a market capitalization of £44.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,134.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.71.

In other news, insider Nigel G. Clark acquired 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £19,810.10 ($26,498.26). Company insiders own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.