Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.96 and traded as low as C$2.70. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 17,232 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.65 million, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.97.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.3684211 EPS for the current year.
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
