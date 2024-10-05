Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.16 and traded as low as $54.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 12,308 shares traded.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

